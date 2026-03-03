The US State Department has urged American citizens to depart from several countries and regions across the Middle East, citing "serious safety risks."

In a security update released on Monday, the department listed Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen as the locations affected.

In a post on X, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar urged Americans to "DEPART NOW" from the places listed using available commercial transportation.