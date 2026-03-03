MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
US State Department urges Americans to depart from much of Middle East
The security update listed Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the UAE as locations affected.
US State Department urges Americans to depart from much of Middle East
US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that six US service members have been killed so far on day three of the US-Israeli joint attacks. / Reuters
March 3, 2026

The US State Department has urged American citizens to depart from several countries and regions across the Middle East, citing "serious safety risks."

In a security update released on Monday, the department listed Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen as the locations affected.

In a post on X, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar urged Americans to "DEPART NOW" from the places listed using available commercial transportation.

RECOMMENDED

Since Saturday morning, Israel and the US have carried out strikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and many top security officials.

Iran, in response, launched drone and missile attacks on Israel and US assets in the region, prompting many Gulf states to shut their airspace.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that six US service members have been killed so far on day three of the US-Israeli joint attacks.

Explore
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Türkiye working to resolve problems through 'peace-oriented diplomacy': Erdogan