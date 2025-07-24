WAR ON GAZA
Geriatric Israeli woman accused of plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Producer: Asena Bosnak Topchi / TRT World
July 24, 2025

Israeli authorities arrested an elderly woman accused of plotting to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a bomb, police confirmed on July 23.

She was released under conditions barring her from approaching government buildings, but her indictment is expected on July 24.

Here are a few things to know:

