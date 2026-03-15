Pakistan said on Sunday that its forces carried out strikes on military facilities and what it called “terrorist hideouts” in southern Afghanistan, the latest escalation in a growing confrontation with the interim Taliban government.

Security sources in Pakistan said the operation targeted a technical support site and an equipment storage facility in Kandahar.

Another strike reportedly hit a tunnel near Kandahar that officials said was used by the Afghan Taliban and the terror group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

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Pakistan’s fighter jets over Afghanistan

Residents in Kandahar said they saw fighter jets flying overhead during the night and heard explosions.

One resident said an aircraft passed over a mountain housing a military facility before a blast lit up the area with flames.

Explosions were also reported in Spin Boldak, southeast of Kandahar, while authorities in Khost Province near the border said clashes broke out late Saturday.