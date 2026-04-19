Lebanon's military has said it had reopened a road and bridge damaged by Israeli strikes in the country's south, as a 10-day truce with Israel holds.

In a statement on Sunday, the military said it "fully reopened" a road linking the city of Nabatieh with the Khardali area, and had "partially reopened the Burj Rahal-Tyre bridge".

"Work is also underway to rehabilitate the Tayr Falsay-Tyre bridge... following damage caused by the Israeli aggression," the army added.

Israeli strikes on bridges that cross Lebanon's Litani River, which flows around 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of Israel, have largely cut off the area south of the waterway from the rest of Lebanon, according to the army.

On Friday, a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect after the first direct talks between the two sides in decades, bringing a pause to weeks of Israel’s offensive on Lebanon that has killed some 2,300 people, wounded over 7,500, and displaced over 1 million, according to the latest official figures from Lebanon.

Since the truce began, Lebanon's military and local authorities have been working to reopen roads that were blocked due to Israeli strikes.

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