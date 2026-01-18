Authorities in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating anti-Islam and anti-Palestinian graffiti discovered on the exterior of Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, an incident that has drawn swift condemnation from school officials and civil rights advocates.

The graffiti, found early on Friday morning, included the phrases “F*** Muslims” and “Nuke Palestine,” alongside a Star of David symbol, according to a letter sent to the school community by Principal Gregory Miller and first reported by The Washington Post.

“This profoundly offensive, threatening, anti-Palestinian, and Islamophobic hate speech is completely unacceptable, hurtful, and will not be tolerated,” Miller wrote, adding that the school immediately notified police and launched an internal review.

Related TRT World - Record high US anti-Muslim incidents after US-backed genocide in Gaza — advocacy group

Investigation underway