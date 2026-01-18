Authorities in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating anti-Islam and anti-Palestinian graffiti discovered on the exterior of Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, an incident that has drawn swift condemnation from school officials and civil rights advocates.
The graffiti, found early on Friday morning, included the phrases “F*** Muslims” and “Nuke Palestine,” alongside a Star of David symbol, according to a letter sent to the school community by Principal Gregory Miller and first reported by The Washington Post.
“This profoundly offensive, threatening, anti-Palestinian, and Islamophobic hate speech is completely unacceptable, hurtful, and will not be tolerated,” Miller wrote, adding that the school immediately notified police and launched an internal review.
Investigation underway
Montgomery County Police said surveillance footage shows several suspects fleeing the school toward a nearby football field around 2:31 AM, though no descriptions are currently available.
Investigators are reviewing video and speaking with students as part of the probe.
The graffiti has since been covered and is set to be removed, but its appearance has fueled fear and anger among Muslim and Palestinian residents in the community.
“Language that calls for the obliteration of a population victimized by years of genocide and decades of oppression is an expression of abject, pathological cruelty,” said Zainab Chaudry, Maryland director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).
“Muslim students deserve to feel safe, valued and protected,” she added, urging accountability and stronger measures to prevent hate incidents in schools.