Gaza today is a graveyard. A dystopian landscape where thousands of people and millions of dreams lie buried under a once vibrant city, laid to waste by Israel’s genocidal war. Two years into the war that has killed more than 67,000 people, most of them women and children, TRT World tells the story of Gaza through four Palestinians – stories of struggle and survival, of death and destruction and, above all, resistance and resilience.

In the second part of this four-part series, TRT World steps into the life of a Gaza journalist for a single day — a day shaped by the wounds of loss and the unyielding effort to keep going amid the chaos.

With his camera as his only weapon, Khaled Shaat bears witness to the suffering around him and carries these stories to the world, refusing to let them be silenced or erased.

“There are hardly any journalists left in Gaza; Israel has killed so many,” Khaled Shaat tells TRT World. For the record, Israel has killed over 250 journalists since October 2023, a staggering number of casualties among professionals protected under international laws.

A graduate of the Faculty of Media and Technology at Palestine University in Gaza, Khaled, 30, has been documenting stories that others cannot tell, especially those of children.



Since the start of the genocide, his camera has captured thousands of images of Gaza’s daily human suffering, making sure the world wakes up to the realities on the ground.



“I want my work to influence the outside world, to pressure governments to stand with the oppressed Palestinian people,” he says.

Khaled knows loss intimately. He lost his brother in the 2014 war . In this conflict, he has lost many relatives, including his uncle and his seven children, as well as friends, neighbours and colleagues. Some of these included five journalists he once worked alongside: Maryam Abu Daqa, Muath Abu Taha, Mohammed Salama, Ahmad Abu Aziz, and Hussam Al Masri.



“[We] had always worked side by side, [they] became the news themselves after being targeted and killed by Israel . We once reported their names in the news, never imagining they would one day become the story.”

Their deaths marked a turning point for Khaled. Since October 7, 2023, he had shared more than 700 days with them, almost around the clock, eating together, drinking together, filming together, reporting together.



“When they were killed,” he says, “the pain was unbearable because of the bond we built through all those days.”

Beyond these professional losses, Khaled has also suffered deeply personal tragedies. Five of his cousins were killed by Israel, and his home in Mouraj, located in the Al-Manara neighbourhood of southern Khan Younis, was destroyed.



Yet he endures, carrying on for those whose voices have been silenced.

Morning brief

“Life in the tents is like life in a grave,” he says. “We wake up in the tents, make breakfast together, then head to the morgue at Nasser Medical Complex at around 8 or 8:30 a.m. to document the farewells and funerals of those who died overnight.



“After that, we rush to the sites of new attacks, covering the destruction, the injuries, the civilian victims — recording the same tragedies over and over again.”

After their four-storey home in Mouraj was reduced to rubble, Khaled and his extended family – his parents, four brothers, and cousins – lived in a cramped 4×6-metre tent. “This small tent became our home, our only refuge after everything was destroyed,” he recalls.

Eventually, he gave the tent to his family. He now stays with colleagues in the journalists’ camp at the Nasser Medical Complex — at the very centre of the suffering.

Each day begins the same way. As the sun rises, he sweeps the sand and dust from his tent, glances at the cracked mirror, runs a hand through his hair, brews tea in a small pot, and steps into the chaos of the day.



The tent serves as his bedroom, editing room, and kitchen. It offers no protection from the blistering summer heat or the biting winter cold, with insects and rodents as constant companions.



“We don’t live like this because we’re better than anyone else,” Khaled says. “Everyone here suffers the same way.”

A makeshift falafel stand built from scraps becomes his breakfast stop before he heads to the hospital, camera in hand, ready to face the day’s dangers.

Reaching sites of attacks is fraught: fuel, transport, electricity, and internet are scarce. “Everything is a struggle.” But still, the stories of the day have to be told.