WORLD
2 min read
Netanyahu dismisses Shin Bet chief over 'lack of trust'
The decision follows tensions over an internal investigation into the October 7 Hamas attack, which Shin Bet partly blamed on Netanyahu’s policies.
00:00
Netanyahu dismisses Shin Bet chief over 'lack of trust'
There was no immediate comment from Shin Bet or from Bar, whose dismissal would likely draw criticism in Israel. / AP
March 17, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, citing a lack of trust between them.

“I have decided to propose to the government the dismissal of Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar,” Netanyahu said in a video statement released by his office on Sunday.

“At all times, and especially during an existential war like this, there must be complete trust between the prime minister and the head of Shin Bet,” he added.

“Unfortunately, the opposite is true—I no longer have that trust,” Netanyahu said.

There was no immediate comment from Shin Bet or from Bar, whose dismissal would likely draw criticism in Israel.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel imposes gag order on investigation involving senior Netanyahu aide

Prime minister vs director

Tensions between Netanyahu and the Shin Bet escalated in recent days following the agency’s internal investigation into the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas blitz.

RECOMMENDED

Netanyahu dismissed the report’s findings, saying they failed to answer key questions.

The security service acknowledged its failure to assess Hamas’ capabilities before the attack, but said Netanyahu’s policies were also among the underlying causes of the attack.

The recent war was triggered by Hamas' October 7, 2023 surprise attack, widely seen as Israel's worst security failure, which led to its single deadliest day, with 1,200 people killed and 251 taken hostage to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Shin Bet is currently part of an investigation into possible links between employees in Netanyahu's office and Qatar, which has been mediating ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel.

Netanyahu also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza, where over 48,500 Palestinian people, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 7, 2023.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel carrying out 'fastest starvation campaign in Gaza in modern history': UN

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death