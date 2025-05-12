If you had a coin for every instance Randy Fine made racist remarks about Palestinians, you’d likely be quite wealthy.

The Republican US Representative from Brevard County, Florida, has repeatedly expressed extreme hatred toward Palestinians specifically and Muslims in general.

His remarks on social media have been particularly inflammatory, including the use of hashtags such as “#BombAway,” “#StarveAway,” “#MuslimProblem”, “#MuslimTerrorists”, and “#FireAway” targeting Palestinians and those who stand with Palestinians’ rights.

Recently, Fine sparked another controversy by reposting Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s tweet, which accused Israel’s government of using starvation as a weapon of war.

In response, Fine posted a string of hateful comments, including: “Tell your fellow Muslim terrorists to release the hostages and surrender. Until then, #StarveAway.”

Later, he added, “Hey Muslim terrorists, cry harder. #StarveAway,” followed by, “I love blocking Muslim terrorists. They clearly aren’t too hungry. #KeepOnStarving.”

Fine’s tweets faced backlash from social media users and were criticised by human rights groups.

But this wasn’t the first time he spewed hatred, and it wasn’t an isolated incident.

Fine called the head of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, the UN and its bodies, UNICEF and UNRWA, “terrorists” publicly and repeatedly, along with bombsaway hashtags.

Moreover, he responded to UNRWA’s warning of food instability in Gaza with “who cares?”.

“The @UN is a terrorist organisation and all of its facilities in Gaza should be treated as such,” he posted on X.

The self-proclaimed “Hebrew Hammer”, Zionist and Jewish, Fine called Palestinians “Muslim occupiers” and targeted Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib a “terrorist” and said that some members of the progressive “Squad” — of which she is a member — “shouldn’t be Americans.”

One of the most disturbing instances occurred after the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old Turkish-American activist.

Eygi was fatally shot by the Israeli forces while standing unarmed at a peaceful protest against illegal settlements near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The elected US official, Fine, responded to the killing by celebrating the American citizen’s death on his social media account, posting: “Throw rocks, get shot. One less #MuslimTerrorist. #FireAway."