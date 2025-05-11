Voters in Albania headed to the polls on Sunday for the country’s 11th general elections since the 1991 fall of the country's communist regime.

Polling began at 7 am local time (0500GMT) and will continue until 7 pm (1700GMT).

Over 3.71 million registered voters are eligible to cast ballots.

Fifty-three political parties and three pre-election coalitions are competing for the 140 seats in parliament.

The ruling Socialist Party, led by Prime Minister Edi Rama, has been leading in pre-election polls.

The main opposition Democratic Party, led by former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, is also among the favourites and is running under the Greater Albania Alliance with 25 other parties.



Other parties in the race include the Euro-Atlantic Coalition, Opportunity Party, Joint Movement Party, Albania Is Happening Initiative, Social Democratic Party, Homeland Movement, Albanian National Alliance, and the New Democracy Alliance.