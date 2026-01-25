Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has urged US President Donald Trump to pull "untrained" ICE agents out of his state after the killing of Alex Pretti, the second US citizen to be killed by ICE this month.

"Minnesota believes in law and order. We believe in peace," Walz said on X on Sunday.

"And we believe that Trump needs to pull his 3,000 untrained agents out of Minnesota before they kill another American in the street," he added.

During a press briefing, he posed a question directly to the president: "What's the plan, Donald Trump?"

"What do we need to do to get these federal agents out of our state?"

Trump has repeatedly amplified the racially tinged accusations, including on Sunday when he posted on his Truth Social platform: "Minnesota is a Criminal COVER UP of the massive Financial Fraud that has gone on!"

Pretti, an intensive care unit nurse, was seen filming a federal enforcement operation on his phone before trying to help up another civilian who was shoved by agents.

Agents then wrestled him to the ground and fatally shot him multiple times.

ICE insists that Pretti was armed, although he wasn't seen trying to draw any weapon in videos circulating online.

Pretti's killing further inflamed tensions, sparking street clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

Protesters also held a vigil for Pretti at the site where he was showered by ICE agents' bullets.