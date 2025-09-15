US President Donald Trump has suggested a deal has been reached regarding the future of TikTok, as he announces a call with China's President Xi Jinping.

"The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump said a deal has been reached with a "certain company" that young Americans "very much wanted to save."

The US President predicted that the young people would be "very happy" with the outcome and appeared to reference the social media app TikTok without naming it.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the "TikTok deal" during the fourth round of talks in Madrid.

"President Trump played a role in this, we had a call with him last night, we had specific guidance from him we shared it with our Chinese counterparts," Bessent said in Madrid on Monday.

"Without his leadership and the leverage he provides, we would not have been able to include the deal today."

Talks stretch on