Hundreds of Israelis demonstrated outside the homes of several government ministers to demand the completion of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Videos shared on social media showed protesters gathering outside the residence of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

“You are betraying hostages and citizens,” “No hostages were returned yesterday” and “Israeli government violated agreement on returning hostages home” chanted protesters during the protest.

Similar protests were staged outside the homes of the ministers of education, transport, innovation, strategic affairs, Diaspora affairs, and the head of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Protesters raised photos of Israeli hostages in Gaza amid calls for returning the captives home.

Israel estimates that 59 hostages are still held in Gaza with at least 20 of them alive and they are expected to be set free in the second phase of the ceasefire, which would require Israel to fully withdraw its forces from Gaza and end the war permanently.

Demanding to honour ceasefire terms