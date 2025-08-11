The killing of six Palestinian journalists on Sunday, including five from Al Jazeera, in an Israeli strike on Gaza City, has sparked a wave of condemnation from governments, international organisations, and press freedom groups.

Qatar

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has said Israel’s deliberate targeting of journalists in Gaza “reveals how these crimes are beyond imagination, amid the inability of the international community and its laws to stop this tragedy.”

UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed grave concern over the repeated targeting of journalists in Gaza.

“We are gravely concerned by the repeated targeting of journalists in Gaza,” a spokesperson for Starmer told reporters.

Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei described the Israeli attack as “an assassination in cold blood”.

He said Palestinians are being “massacred, starved to death, and targeted in Israeli-American “food traps”, urging immediate global action to halt the “harrowing genocide” and hold those responsible to account.

UN

The UN human rights office condemned what it called a “grave breach of international humanitarian law” by the Israeli military, noting that at least 242 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

It called on Israel to “respect and protect all civilians, including journalists” and urged “immediate, safe and unhindered access” to Gaza for media workers.

Related TRT Global - Al Jazeera condemns 'desperate attempt' by Israel to silence Gaza reporting

Gaza