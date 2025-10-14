MIDDLE EAST
Iran calls Trump’s accusations 'baseless,' labels US biggest 'sponsor of terrorism'
Iran warned that repeated US claims cannot justify the attacks on its civilians and nuclear facilities by "joint crimes" of Israel and Washington.
Iran calls US the largest sponsor of terror after Trump’s Knesset speech. [File Photo] / AA
October 14, 2025

Iran on Tuesday came down hard on US President Trump’s call for talks, saying Washington’s terrorism claims were “baseless”.

Addressing Israel’s Knesset on Monday ahead of joining an international peace summit in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, Trump said "nothing would do more good" for the region than for Iran's leaders “to renounce terrorists, stop threatening their neighbours, quit funding their militant proxies, and finally recognise Israel's right to exist".

Trump also said that Iran wants to reach a peace deal with the US “even if they said, ‘We don’t want to make a deal’.”

In a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said: "The US, as the world’s largest generator of terrorism and supporter of the terrorist and genocidal (Israeli) Zionist regime, has no moral authority to level accusations against others.”

"The repetition of false claims regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme can in no way justify the joint crimes of the US and the Zionist regime” in violating Iran’s soil, the ministry said.

Israel launched a surprise attack on Tehran on June 13, targeting military, nuclear, and civilian sites as well as senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites.

The 12-day conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

‘Obstructing international justice’

The ministry called for holding Washington accountable for its role “in the impunity” of Israel, “including by preventing any effective action against Israel in the UN Security Council and obstructing international judicial processes aimed at prosecuting Israeli criminals.”

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,800 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable.

The first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into force on Friday.

