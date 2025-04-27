Food stocks have run out in war-torn Gaza, deepening hunger in the Palestinian enclave amid Israel’s destructive war, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has said.

“Hunger is deepening in Gaza,” UNRWA said in a statement on Sunday.

“People, including many children, are hoping to get some food to survive during a warm meal distribution by charitable organizations.”

The refugee agency said that its flour supplies in the enclave have run out this week.

“Nearly 3,000 UNRWA trucks of lifesaving aid are ready to enter Gaza,” it said. “The siege must stop.”

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that Palestinian children in the blockaded Gaza are starving.

“The Government of Israel continues to block the entry of food and other basics,” he said. “A manmade and politically motivated starvation.”

“Calls to bring in supplies are going unheeded.”