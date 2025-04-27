WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Hunger deepens in besieged Gaza as food supplies run out: UN
'Government of Israel continues to block the entry of food and other basics. A manmade and politically motivated starvation', says UNRWA chief.
00:00
Hunger deepens in besieged Gaza as food supplies run out: UN
Palestinians wait in long lines with to get food aid distributed by the World Food Programme (WFP) at the Nuseirat Refugee Camp, located 5 kilometers northeast of Deir al Balah and 8 kilometers south of Gaza City, on April 26, 2025. / AA
April 27, 2025

Food stocks have run out in war-torn Gaza, deepening hunger in the Palestinian enclave amid Israel’s destructive war, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has said.

“Hunger is deepening in Gaza,” UNRWA said in a statement on Sunday.

“People, including many children, are hoping to get some food to survive during a warm meal distribution by charitable organizations.”

The refugee agency said that its flour supplies in the enclave have run out this week.

“Nearly 3,000 UNRWA trucks of lifesaving aid are ready to enter Gaza,” it said. “The siege must stop.”

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that Palestinian children in the blockaded Gaza are starving.

“The Government of Israel continues to block the entry of food and other basics,” he said. “A manmade and politically motivated starvation.”

“Calls to bring in supplies are going unheeded.”

RECOMMENDED

Israel’s brutality

Since March 2, Israel has kept Gaza’s crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid, deepening the humanitarian catastrophe, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

Over 52,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire