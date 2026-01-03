MIDDLE EAST
Türkiye welcomes Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council’s efforts to restore stability
The Foreign Ministry said Ankara follows with concern developments in southern provinces that threaten the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
January 3, 2026

Türkiye attaches importance to Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council’s efforts to restore stability in the country and welcomes the call for a comprehensive conference in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry, in a statement, said it is following with concern developments in Yemen’s southern provinces that threaten the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the security of neighbouring countries.

“We reiterate our support for efforts aimed at achieving a lasting political solution in Yemen based on constitutional legitimacy,” the ministry added.

Egypt called for restraint and dialogue to avoid further escalation in Yemen, warning that renewed tensions could threaten the country’s stability and have wider regional repercussions amid unrest in the country’s south.

A Foreign Ministry statement said Egypt is closely following recent developments in Yemen, expressing concern about the risks of potential escalation and its impact on Yemen’s security and stability and on regional security.

Egypt reaffirmed its firm support for Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, stressing the importance of preserving national state institutions and safeguarding the resources of the Yemeni people.

“Only comprehensive solutions addressing the root causes of the crisis can end the conflict and fulfil Yemenis’ aspirations for security, stability and development,” the ministry added.

The statement emphasised the need to prioritise dialogue and reason, achieve de-escalation and exercise restraint, while avoiding unilateral measures that could undermine security and stability.

Egypt said it supports efforts aimed at reducing tensions, stressing that it will continue pushing for a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement to the Yemeni crisis through ongoing contacts with all concerned parties.

Such a settlement, it added, should be based on inclusive national dialogue among all components of Yemeni society, consensus, respect for national principles and regional stability, while reinforcing unity and protecting Arab national security.

Yemen has seen an unprecedented escalation since Tuesday, after the Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces took control of Hadramaut and Al Mahra in early December. The two provinces account for nearly half of Yemen’s territory and share borders with Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, the STC head, Aidrous al-Zubaidi, announced a two-year “transitional phase” that would include dialogue with parties in northern Yemen and a “referendum” on the future of the south.

The move came amid a rift between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after Riyadh accused Abu Dhabi of “pushing STC forces to carry out military operations” along the kingdom’s southern border in Hadramaut and Al Mahra. The UAE denied the accusation.

