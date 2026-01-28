Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed al Sharaa, on the progress made in restoring Syria’s territorial integrity.

Opening a meeting in Moscow with al Sharaa, who is making his second visit to Russia in four months, Putin expressed his support for the Syrian leader.

"We have been monitoring closely your efforts to restore the territorial integrity of Syria, and I would like to congratulate you on the fact that this process is gaining momentum. We have always stood for restoring the territorial integrity of Syria, as you are aware, and we support your efforts in this very regard," Putin said.

Putin particularly praised the advancement of the Syrian army in the Euphrates region, saying integration of this area is "critical" for the restoration of Syria.

"I hope that the integration of the Euphrates region is, without a doubt, a crucial step in this direction and that it will contribute to the restoration of Syria's territorial integrity as a whole," he said.

Historic Russia-Syria ties

Putin also noted that thanks to the efforts of both governments, economic cooperation “moved from the dead point” and grew by some 4 percent recently.

"This may not be as ambitious as we would like, but it is notable. And we have to do everything to preserve this good trend," he added.

Putin highlighted the depth of Russia-Syria ties, noting that diplomatic relations were established in 1944, a difficult time for Russia, which was then fighting Nazi Germany in World War II.

"Now, in the new realities, thanks in part and above all to your efforts, relations between Syria and Russia are developing," he said.

He also mentioned that a large interdepartmental delegation from the Russian government recently visited Damascus and worked actively with Syrian counterparts.

"I know that much will need to be restored in Syria, and our economic operators, including those in the construction sector, are ready for this joint work," he said.

Region in need of stabilisation