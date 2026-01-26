China's vice president and foreign minister held talks with the secretary-general of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Monday, according to a ministry statement and the official news agency, Xinhua.

The talks in the Chinese capital of Beijing come amid heightened Middle East tension after an Iranian official said the country would treat any attack "as an all-out war against us".

Those comments followed US President Donald Trump's remark the previous day that the United States had an "armada" heading toward Iran, adding it was "just in case", warning Iran not to kill protesters or restart its nuclear programme.

An Iranian official in the region said on Sunday that at least 5,000 were killed after a wave of protests over economic hardship.