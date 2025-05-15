TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Anticipation builds ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks as Erdogan meets Zelenskyy in Ankara
Turkish Foreign Ministry sources have dismissed reports of any delay in the planned Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, saying the meeting schedule was never finalised.
Anticipation builds ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks as Erdogan meets Zelenskyy in Ankara
The bilateral meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the inter-delegation working lunch, held at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. / Photo: AA / AA
May 15, 2025

Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said on Thursday that there is no question of a delay or postponement of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, as the meeting schedule had not been finalised in the first place, Türkiye’s Anadolu Agency reported.

The statement came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a closed-door meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, ahead of the expected negotiations.

The bilateral meeting and the inter-delegation working lunch, held at the Presidential Complex, lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The meeting was also attended by National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief presidential advisor on foreign policy and security.

Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said the schedule for the peace talks will be made public once it is finalised.

Zelenskyy arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara for a meeting with Erdogan ahead of expected Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The plane carrying Zelenskyy landed at Ankara’s Esenboga Airport at 12.14 pm (0914 GMT).

Zelenskyy was welcomed at the airport by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and officials who came to Türkiye for a NATO foreign ministers meeting in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

RECOMMENDED

Also on Thursday, a Russian delegation arrived in Türkiye for the negotiations on a possible ceasefire with Ukraine, the Russian RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The bilateral meeting and the inter-delegation working lunch, held behind closed doors, lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes, according to Anadolu Agency.

The closed-door meeting was also attended by Türkiye’s National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, National Intelligence Organisation head Ibrahim Kalin, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief presidential advisor on foreign policy and security.

Earlier on X, Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also said Erdogan and Zelenskyy are expected to discuss the latest developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, addressing the situation from all angles.

During the visit, Erdogan is also expected to stress Türkiye's call for an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations, he added.

RelatedTRT Global - 'Dummy, pathetic, loser': Russia, Ukraine trade insults ahead of peace talks in Türkiye

Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war