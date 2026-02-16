Abdul-Razzaq Ahmad Saryoul began publishing books in Syria in 2003, but he used to abstain from participating in the annual International Damascus Book Fair because of tight measures by the country’s security agencies and bans on many books under the Assad regime.

In the first post-Assad book fair to be held in Damascus, which wrapped up Monday, Saryoul was surprised when he was issued a permit the day he applied to take part without being asked what his books are about.

The wide range of titles available made this year's fair "unprecedented", he said.

The first book fair since Assad was ousted in December 2024 witnessed high turnout, with state media reporting that 250,000 people attended on the first day, February 6, trekking out to fairgrounds where it was held about 16 kilometres from the city centre.

The fair’s director, Ahmad Naasan, said about 500 publishing companies from some 35 countries took part.

‘We are all Syrians’

The book fair was first held in Syria in 1985 and stopped for several years after the country’s civil war began in March 2011.

Hala Bishbishi, the director of the Egypt-based Al-Hala publishing house, was surprised by the number of people who showed up.