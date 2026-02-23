Iran said on Monday that any US attack, including limited strikes, would be an "act of aggression" that would precipitate a response, after President Donald Trump said he was considering a limited strike on Iran.

"And with respect to your first question concerning the limited strike, I think there is no limited strike," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a briefing in Tehran.

"An act of aggression would be regarded as an act of aggression. Period. And any state would react to an act of aggression as part of its inherent right of self-defence ferociously so that's what we would do."

US threats of military action have multiplied in the wake of a massive American military build-up in the Middle East.

"If the US attacks us, then we have every right to defend ourselves," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told CBS News on Sunday, alluding to American interests in the region as potential targets.