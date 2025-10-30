Illegal Israeli settlers burned two vehicles belonging to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Thursday amid an escalation in the occupied territory, a rights group said.
The Bedouin rights group Al Baidar said the two vehicles were set on fire by illegal settlers in the Burqa village of eastern Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank.
The organisation said that the attack was part of a series of provocative actions targeting Palestinian property in the area.
According to the official Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal Israeli settlers carried out 7,154 assaults on Palestinians and their properties in the occupied West Bank over the course of two years, which resulted in the deaths of 33 Palestinians and forced displacement of 33 Bedouin communities.
Raiding camps, arresting Palestinians
Meanwhile, the Israeli army raided the Far’a refugee camp in Tubas in northern occupied West Bank and blocked the movement of residents, witnesses told Anadolu.
Army forces raided and searched several homes in the camp and damaged their properties before withdrawing from the camp, they said.
The raid was the latest in a series of incursions staged by the Israeli army in several towns in the occupied West Bank, where several people were arrested.
Israeli attacks have escalated across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, killing more than 1,062 Palestinians and injuring 10,300 others, according to Palestinian figures.
In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.