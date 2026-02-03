NATO chief Mark Rutte said on a visit to Kiev that Russia's overnight attacks did not suggest Moscow was serious about making peace, as the United States pushes talks to stop the fighting.

"Direct talks are now underway and this is important progress. But Russian attacks like those last night, do not signal seriousness about peace," Rutte said in an address to Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday.

Russia launched the "most powerful" attack so far this year on Ukraine's battered energy facilities overnight, Kiev said, leaving hundreds of thousands without heating in glacial temperatures ahead of a fresh round of talks in Abu Dhabi.

Related TRT World - Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief

Rutte said he was urging NATO countries to "dig deep into their stockpiles" to provide more urgently needed air defences to Ukraine as it struggles to stave off Moscow's bombardments.