TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish Skydagger drones arrive early in Kosovo: PM
Albin Kurti says delivery of thousands of ready-to-fly combat drones arrived ahead of schedule under Baykar contract signed late last year.
Turkish Skydagger drones arrive early in Kosovo: PM
Kosovo’s acting PM Albin Kurti says thousands of Turkish-made Skydagger combat drones from Baykar have arrived at Pristina International Airport. / AA
October 8, 2025

Containers carrying thousands of Turkish Skydagger kamikaze drones have already arrived in Kosovo, marking an early delivery under a contract with Turkish defence company Baykar, Kosovo’s prime minister said Wednesday.

Dozens of Kosovo Security Force soldiers have already been trained to operate the drones, which are designed for precision strikes against both moving and stationary targets, Albin Kurti said on US social media platform Facebook.

“The contract was signed last December with Baykar, the parent company of the Skydagger manufacturer,” Kurti said, noting that the drones were originally expected to arrive next January but instead were delivered three months ahead of schedule.

He described the ready-to-fly Skydagger first-person view-type systems as “combat drones equipped with explosive payloads intended to neutralise enemy targets,” adding that their arrival strengthens Kosovo’s defence capabilities.

“With this contingent of unmanned aircraft, alongside (Baykar’s) TB2 Bayraktar and (US) Puma systems, we are continuing to build and modernise our military force through new technologies and contemporary combat tactics,” he said.

RECOMMENDED

According to Kurti, the drones were transported on Rheinmetall 8x8 multifunctional trucks acquired last year – 15 in total, 10 purchased by Kosovo and five donated.

Officials have not disclosed the total number of drones received or details on their operational deployment.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye dominates 65% of global UAV market — Baykar

Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out