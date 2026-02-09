WORLD
2 min read
OIC expresses 'absolute rejection' of Israeli moves to change occupied West Bank's legal status
The pan-Muslim bloc calls the Israeli measures "a war crime and a flagrant violation of international law".
OIC expresses 'absolute rejection' of Israeli moves to change occupied West Bank's legal status
A view of the Ibrahimi Mosque, also known as the cave of Patriarchs, in the old city in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 9, 2026. / Reuters
February 9, 2026

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed its “absolute rejection” of Israeli measures aimed at changing the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

In a statement on Monday, the Jeddah-based grouping condemned “in the strongest terms the occupation cabinet’s approval of a series of decisions to impose a new reality through colonial settlement and change the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territory, including Al-Quds Al-Sharif.”

“Israel’s settlement policy constitutes a war crime and a flagrant violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions,” the OIC said.

It renewed its call on the international community, “especially the Security Council, to shoulder its responsibilities and take immediate action to put an end to all crimes and violations committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, their land, and their holy sites”.

RelatedTRT World - What are Israel’s latest unlawful measures in occupied West Bank
RECOMMENDED

On Sunday, Israel’s Security Cabinet ordered the repealing of a law barring the sale of Palestinian land to Jews in the occupied West Bank, unsealing land ownership records and transferring building permit authority in a Hebron settlement bloc from the Palestinian municipality to Israel’s civil administration.

The measures also expand Israeli oversight and enforcement into areas classified as Area A and Area B, citing alleged violations related to unlicensed construction, water issues and damage to archaeological and environmental sites.

The expansion would allow demolitions and seizures of Palestinian property even in areas administered civilly and security-wise by the Palestinian Authority.

The International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal in a landmark opinion in July 2024 and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba