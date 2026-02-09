The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed its “absolute rejection” of Israeli measures aimed at changing the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

In a statement on Monday, the Jeddah-based grouping condemned “in the strongest terms the occupation cabinet’s approval of a series of decisions to impose a new reality through colonial settlement and change the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territory, including Al-Quds Al-Sharif.”

“Israel’s settlement policy constitutes a war crime and a flagrant violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions,” the OIC said.

It renewed its call on the international community, “especially the Security Council, to shoulder its responsibilities and take immediate action to put an end to all crimes and violations committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, their land, and their holy sites”.