The head of Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Ali Hamza Pehlivan, has announced that since October 2023, the country has delivered 101,271 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Speaking at a press conference at the AFAD headquarters, Pehlivan reported that since Israel’s relentless attacks on Palestinian territories began on October 7, 2023, over 61,000 people have lost their lives, more than 151,000 have been injured, and 2 million people have been displaced.

Highlighting that these attacks, which disregard human dignity, have made access to basic humanitarian needs impossible, Pehlivan said, “This cruelty carried out before the world’s eyes is a disgrace of our era and the collapse of humanity. Those who try to justify this as a legitimate defence will be recorded in history as accomplices to these crimes. Every diplomatic silence shares the responsibility for the bloodshed, especially the blood of children.”

Pehlivan stated that AFAD closely monitors the situation and, in addition to aid provided from its own resources, coordinates shipments of humanitarian supplies procured by the Ministry of Health, Turkish Red Crescent, NGOs, and other relevant institutions, delivered to the region by air and sea.

He explained that since March, Gaza’s border crossings had been closed even to humanitarian aid, but on July 27, limited and scheduled access was allowed for aid trucks. Since then, humanitarian supplies coordinated by AFAD have been delivered to Gaza again.

Relief operations

Pehlivan said that aid materials previously sent to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish are stored there. He noted, “Our AFAD personnel working at the Rafah border crossing are carrying out intense, patient, and challenging efforts to transfer these supplies to Gaza.”

“In just the last 11 days, 178 Turkish aid trucks have crossed from Al-Arish into Gaza. The majority of the aid consists of flour, food, baby formula, medicine, and hygiene products. Additionally, a convoy of 500 trucks, approximately 60 percent food and 40 percent shelter materials, is ready in warehouses in Al-Arish to be sent to Gaza. This effort clearly demonstrates Türkiye’s determination and unwavering support for the Palestinian people,” he added.

Pehlivan emphasised that Türkiye, under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership, the Ministry of Interior’s AFAD, and in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has taken international action and launched humanitarian aid efforts in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

‘Aid convoys also carry the dignity of humanity’