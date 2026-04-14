Vessel traffic continues through the Strait of Hormuz as US naval forces implement a blockade against Iranian restrictions on the strategic waterway.

Since the blockade began on Monday at 5.30 pm local time in Iran (1400GMT), 14 vessels have entered the Gulf and seven vessels have exited the strait during this period.

A total of 25 ships passed through the strait, while 13 vessels remained there as of 2010GMT on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency statistics from relevant sources.

Four of those vessels were tankers, including Liberia-flagged dry bulk vessel Christianna, US-sanctioned oil tankers Rich Starry and Murlikishan, and Panama-flagged Peace Gulf.

While those four tankers passed through the strait, they seemed to stop before going forward to near the US blockade line along Gwadar Bay and Ras al Hadd.

As of Tuesday, around 2,000 vessels are trapped on the Gulf side, and some 400 vessels are waiting to enter the Gulf via Hormuz.