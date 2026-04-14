WAR ON IRAN
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25 ships pass through Strait of Hormuz as maritime traffic continues despite US blockade
Around 2,000 vessels are reportedly trapped on the Gulf side, while some 400 vessels are waiting to enter the Gulf via the strait.
25 ships pass through Strait of Hormuz as maritime traffic continues despite US blockade
Data from MarineTraffic showed that US-sanctioned vessels also passed through the strait. (Photo: FILE) / Reuters
7 hours ago

Vessel traffic continues through the Strait of Hormuz as US naval forces implement a blockade against Iranian restrictions on the strategic waterway.

Since the blockade began on Monday at 5.30 pm local time in Iran (1400GMT), 14 vessels have entered the Gulf and seven vessels have exited the strait during this period.

A total of 25 ships passed through the strait, while 13 vessels remained there as of 2010GMT on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency statistics from relevant sources.

Four of those vessels were tankers, including Liberia-flagged dry bulk vessel Christianna, US-sanctioned oil tankers Rich Starry and Murlikishan, and Panama-flagged Peace Gulf.

While those four tankers passed through the strait, they seemed to stop before going forward to near the US blockade line along Gwadar Bay and Ras al Hadd.

As of Tuesday, around 2,000 vessels are trapped on the Gulf side, and some 400 vessels are waiting to enter the Gulf via Hormuz.

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Data from MarineTraffic showed that US-sanctioned vessels also passed through the strait.

US naval forces reportedly established the blockade along a line between Gwadar Bay and Ras al Hadd, where heavy vessel traffic has persisted since the operation began.

TankerTraffic asserted that some vessels are broadcasting fake automatic identification system (AIS) signals to hide their identities.

The blockade, announced by US President Donald Trump, took effect at 1400 GMT on Monday after talks between Washington and Tehran collapsed over the weekend in Islamabad.

SOURCE:AA
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