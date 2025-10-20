The EU has taken a step towards ending its reliance on Russian energy, with EU governments agreeing on new rules to phase out imports of Russian natural gas under the bloc’s "REPowerEU" strategy.

The proposed regulation would introduce a legally binding, step-by-step ban on both pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, with a full prohibition set to take effect on January 1, 2028.

"An energy independent Europe is a stronger and more secure Europe," said Lars Aagaard, Denmark’s climate, energy and utilities minister, in a statement by the EU Council.

"Although we have worked hard and pushed to get Russian gas and oil out of Europe in recent years, we are not there yet. Therefore, it is crucial that the Danish Presidency has secured an overwhelming support from Europe’s energy ministers for the legislation that will definitively ban Russian gas from coming into the EU," he added.

Under the Council’s position, imports of Russian gas will be banned from January 1, 2026, with a transition period for existing contracts. Short-term deals signed before June 17, 2025, may continue until June 2026, while long-term contracts can run until the start of 2028.