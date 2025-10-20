EUROPE
2 min read
EU agrees on plan to phase out Russian gas imports by 2028
The proposed regulation would introduce a legally binding, step-by-step ban on both pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia.
EU agrees on plan to phase out Russian gas imports by 2028
EU agrees on plan to phase out Russian gas imports by 2028 / Reuters
October 20, 2025

The EU has taken a step towards ending its reliance on Russian energy, with EU governments agreeing on new rules to phase out imports of Russian natural gas under the bloc’s "REPowerEU" strategy.

The proposed regulation would introduce a legally binding, step-by-step ban on both pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, with a full prohibition set to take effect on January 1, 2028.

"An energy independent Europe is a stronger and more secure Europe," said Lars Aagaard, Denmark’s climate, energy and utilities minister, in a statement by the EU Council.

"Although we have worked hard and pushed to get Russian gas and oil out of Europe in recent years, we are not there yet. Therefore, it is crucial that the Danish Presidency has secured an overwhelming support from Europe’s energy ministers for the legislation that will definitively ban Russian gas from coming into the EU," he added.

Under the Council’s position, imports of Russian gas will be banned from January 1, 2026, with a transition period for existing contracts. Short-term deals signed before June 17, 2025, may continue until June 2026, while long-term contracts can run until the start of 2028.

RECOMMENDED

Member states also backed new customs and authorisation rules to ensure the ban can be enforced, including documentation requirements for gas imports and verification of LNG cargo origins.

Countries that no longer receive Russian gas will be exempt from submitting national diversification plans, while others must outline how they will secure alternative supplies.

The agreement sets the stage for negotiations with the European Parliament, which must adopt its own position before the regulation can be finalised.

RelatedTRT World - Russia says Ukraine peace deal must tackle 'root causes' as EU readies new sanctions

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government