Israel has killed five Palestinians and wounded several others in separate attacks across northern and southern Gaza in another ceasefire violation, according to medical sources and the Palestinian Education Ministry.

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City told Anadolu Agency on Thursday that Israel killed two Palestinians and wounded five others in a strike targeting a group of civilians near Al-Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The victims were identified as Abdullah Mohammed Saleh, 24, and Ahmed Mohammed Saleh, 36, the source said.

In southern Gaza, an Israeli drone dropped a bomb near the Abu Hamid roundabout in central Khan Younis, killing another Palestinian, according to a medical source.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli army killed Palestinian child Ritaj Rayhan, a third-grade student, inside her classroom at Abu Ubaida bin al-Jarrah School in northern Gaza, the Palestinian Education Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Israel also killed another Palestinian, Youssef Khalil Mansour, 33, in a drone strike in the Bardawil area of Al-Mawasi, west of Rafah in southern Gaza, Anadolu cited a medical source as saying.