Israel has killed five Palestinians and wounded several others in separate attacks across northern and southern Gaza in another ceasefire violation, according to medical sources and the Palestinian Education Ministry.
A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City told Anadolu Agency on Thursday that Israel killed two Palestinians and wounded five others in a strike targeting a group of civilians near Al-Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.
The victims were identified as Abdullah Mohammed Saleh, 24, and Ahmed Mohammed Saleh, 36, the source said.
In southern Gaza, an Israeli drone dropped a bomb near the Abu Hamid roundabout in central Khan Younis, killing another Palestinian, according to a medical source.
Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli army killed Palestinian child Ritaj Rayhan, a third-grade student, inside her classroom at Abu Ubaida bin al-Jarrah School in northern Gaza, the Palestinian Education Ministry said.
Earlier in the day, Israel also killed another Palestinian, Youssef Khalil Mansour, 33, in a drone strike in the Bardawil area of Al-Mawasi, west of Rafah in southern Gaza, Anadolu cited a medical source as saying.
Ceasefire violations
Since the agreement went into effect, Israeli forces have violated the ceasefire nearly every day with shelling and live fire, killing 736 Palestinians and wounding 2,035 others.
The ceasefire was reached after two years of genocide launched by Israel in Gaza on October 2023, with US support.
Israel has killed over 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 172,000 others in its genocide in the blockaded enclave. Studies suggest these figures may be an underestimation, with the total death toll possibly around 200,000.
Israel has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and displaced all of its over 2 million population.