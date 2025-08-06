WORLD
2 min read
WhatsApp bans over 6.8M scam-linked accounts: Meta
Meta urges users to remain cautious when approached by unknown individuals online — especially those requesting money or personal information.
WhatsApp bans over 6.8M scam-linked accounts: Meta
Scammers frequently use tactics such as promises of easy money, fake investments or threats about unpaid bills to lure victims, Meta says. / Reuters
August 6, 2025

WhatsApp has banned more than 6.8 million accounts linked to scam operations in the first half of this year, its parent company Meta said.

“As part of our ongoing proactive work to protect people from scams, WhatsApp detected and banned over 6.8 million accounts linked to scam centres,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meta said the accounts were taken down before many could be used, thanks to investigative insights and enhanced enforcement efforts.

Scam centres often run multiple schemes at once, including cryptocurrency fraud and pyramid schemes, Meta said.

A common red flag is a request for upfront payment in exchange for promised returns or earnings, it added.

RelatedTRT Global - Yuletide: Meta closes two million accounts amid shopping scam

Safety tips

RECOMMENDED

The platform also rolled out a safety overview feature for group chats, which appears when a user is added to a group by someone not in their contacts, said the statement.

The overview provides details about the group and safety tips, allowing users to exit immediately without viewing the chat. Group notifications remain silenced until the user opts to stay, it added.

WhatsApp is also testing alerts for unknown contacts, which warn users before they begin a conversation with someone not in their address book. The alerts aim to offer context and encourage caution.

Scammers frequently use tactics such as promises of easy money, fake investments or threats about unpaid bills to lure victims, the company said.

Meta urged users to remain cautious when approached by unknown individuals online — especially those requesting money or personal information.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland