INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
Zelenskyy suggests 30-day halt to strikes on civilian infrastructure to Russia
Russia's refusal of such a step 'will be proof that it intends to continue doing only those things which destroy human lives and prolong the war,' says Ukraine's president.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a briefing in Kiev, Ukraine, April 17, 2025. / AP
April 20, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday proposed to Russia a 30-day halt to strikes on civilian infrastructure.

"Ukraine proposes to cease any strikes using long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days, with the possibility of extension," Zelenskyy said in a statement on X.

The Ukrainian president's proposal comes amid a 30-hour unilateral Easter ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

In response, Zelenskyy said his country would be mirroring Russia’s actions, adding that Kiev proposes extending the pause “if a complete ceasefire truly takes hold.”

The ceasefire began at 6:00 pm Moscow time and will continue until Monday midnight, though both sides have accused each other of violating it.

In his latest update concerning the ceasefire, Zelenskyy claimed that Russia violated the ceasefire declared by Putin more than 2,000 times.

"In practice, across all main frontline directions, Russia has failed to uphold its own promise of ceasefire. And almost an entire day wasn’t enough for Russia to respond to our Ukrainian proposal for a full ceasefire – starting now, from Easter, and lasting 30 days," Zelenskyy further said.

He added that Russia's rejection of such a step "will be proof that it intends to continue doing only those things which destroy human lives and prolong the war."

SOURCE:АА
