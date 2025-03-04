Israel has established a ‘border security zone’ inside Lebanon, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Tuesday.

"The Israeli occupation was not limited to the five border hills, but extended to establish a border strip extending a kilometre or two inside Lebanese territory," Berri told the Lebanese daily Addiyar.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November 27, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 26, but the deadline was extended to February 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

“Lebanon will not allow Israel to impose new realities on the ground,” Berri said, calling on the international community to halt repeated Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

“Lebanon will not accept any attempts to trade aid for political or military conditions, whether related to the resistance's weapons north of the Litani River or other internal issues,” Berri stressed.

The Lebanese parliament speaker also accused Israel of seeking to interfere in the affairs of neighbouring countries, particularly Syria by manipulating its demographic composition and claiming to protect certain groups such as the Druze.