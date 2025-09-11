‏Syria’s Interior Ministry has said that security forces had arrested a “Hezbollah cell” operating in the countryside of Damascus.

Brig. Gen. Ahmad al Dalati, head of Internal Security in Rural Damascus, announced the arrests on Thursday in a statement released on the ministry’s official Telegram channel. He said specialised units, working with the General Intelligence Directorate, moved in after extensive monitoring.

According to the ministry, the cell was active in the towns of Sa’sa and Kanaker west of Damascus. Preliminary questioning suggested its members had received training at camps in Lebanon and were planning attacks inside Syria that “threatened the security and stability of citizens.”

Authorities said the operation uncovered rocket launch platforms, 19 Grad rockets, anti-tank missiles, light weapons and large amounts of ammunition.

Al Dalati added that the case was referred to judicial authorities, while interrogations continued to identify the group’s wider network and objectives.

Increasing security measures across borders

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or Lebanese authorities on the report.