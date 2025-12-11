Bangladesh will vote on February 12 to elect a new parliament, the country's Election Commission said on Thursday, its first national election since a deadly student-led uprising forced then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India last year.

An interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has since governed the Muslim-majority South Asian country of 173 million people, but has been grappling with rising discontent over delays in promised reforms, fuelling fresh protests and political division.

A national referendum on implementing the 'July Charter', a state reform plan drafted in the aftermath of the unrest, will also be held on the same day, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said in a national broadcast on Thursday.

The charter proposes wide-ranging changes to state institutions, including curbing executive powers, strengthening the independence of the judiciary and election authorities, and preventing the misuse of law-enforcement agencies.

Reform-era parties enter the fray