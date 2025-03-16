Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to seek the dismissal of the head of Israel’s internal security service has triggered a fierce political backlash, deepening divisions between the opposition and his ruling coalition.

“I have decided to propose to the government the dismissal of Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar,” Netanyahu said in a video statement released by his office on Sunday.

“At all times, and especially during an existential war like this, there must be complete trust between the prime minister and the head of Shin Bet.

“Unfortunately, the opposite is true—I no longer have that trust,” he added.

The government will review the proposal on Wednesday, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

Tensions between Netanyahu and the Shin Bet have escalated following the agency’s internal investigation into the October 7, 2023 blitz in Israel by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. Netanyahu dismissed the report’s findings, saying they failed to answer key questions.

The investigation’s findings prompted opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz to demand an apology from Netanyahu, accusing him of deflecting blame.

Lapid labeled Netanyahu’s latest decision “shameful” on X, accusing him of “losing his nerve and eroding values.” He charged that the prime minister prioritises personal interests over national security, a jab at Netanyahu’s efforts to cling to power.

“All his slander and attempts to shift blame won’t help—he’s the primary one responsible for the Oct. 7 disaster,” Lapid said, vowing to challenge the move in the Supreme Court.

Several military and intelligence officials have resigned over the failures of Oct. 7, but Netanyahu refuses accountability.

Channel 12 reported that the government’s legal adviser, Gali Baharav-Miara, requested a meeting with Netanyahu to discuss the dismissal.

