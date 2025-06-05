Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that without his support US President Donald Trump would have lost election to his Democratic rival Joe Bien, adding the "real reason" government documents on disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein have not been fully made public is because Trump is mentioned in them, as feud between the once close allies explodes.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk wrote on X on Thursday.

"Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

Musk and Trump have been exchanging increasingly pointed barbs after the tech billionaire left the administration and went on to rally opposition to Trump's massive spending and tax bill.

Trump earlier on Thursday hinted that he may retaliate against his once-close aide by cutting billions of dollars in government funding for Musk's companies.

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts," he said in a social media post. "I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!"

'Trump would have lost the election'

Musk said earlier that Trump would have lost the 2024 US election without his support, and suggested that it may be time for the country to establish a new political party.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk wrote on X. "Such ingratitude."

Musk posted a poll asking his more than 220 million followers if it is time to form a new political party in the US.

While the poll has 23 hours to conclude, nearly 83 percent of respondents said it is time.

The comments, and the apparent testing of the political waters, mark the latest escalation in the growing feud between the once-close political allies after Musk left the White House where he led Trump's government-slashing effort.