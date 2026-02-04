French prosecutors have called on an appeals court to uphold a five-year ban on far-right leader Marine Le Pen from holding public office over a scandal in which she and her National Rally (RN) party were convicted of embezzling millions in European Parliament funds to pay party staff in France.

"We are going to ask you to largely uphold the criminal liability established in the initial trial, and ineligibility sentences will of course be sought," Prosecutor Thierry Ramonatxo told a Paris court, France 24 reported on Tuesday.

They did not ‌request an immediate ‍enforcement of the sentence over the misuse of EU Parliament funds, however.

In the initial ruling in March last year, Le Pen was sentenced to four years in prison, two of them under house arrest with an electronic tag, fined €100,000 ($118,229), and banned from holding public office for five years, effective immediately.

Potential bar from seeking presidency