BIZTECH
2 min read
China deploys robot antelope to monitor Tibet’s 'wildlife ecosystem'
China has extended its controversial surveillance to Tibet’s wilderness using an AI-driven robot antelope to observe endangered species.
China deploys robot antelope to monitor Tibet’s 'wildlife ecosystem'
Analysts and human rights campaigners accuse Beijing of deploying "grey-zone" tactics against countries around the Tibetan plateau. / Reuters
August 12, 2025

To the wolves of Tibet, China's first “robot antelope” may look as appetising as the real herds that roam the rugged tundra, but the "creature" is part of Beijing's growing surveillance that now even reaches into its most remote places.

Its doe-like eyes and thick brown fur make the robotic ruminant nearly indistinguishable from the real antelope as the 5G- and AI-integrated imposter scans the Hoh Xil plateau with its sensors, footage from China's state news agency Xinhua shows.

Developed by Xinhua, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Hangzhou-based DEEP Robotics, the robot antelope is equipped with 5G connectivity and artificial intelligence vision systems, enabling real-time monitoring of the migration, feeding and mating behaviours of the endangered species endemic to Tibet.

RelatedTRT Global - Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says

China’s investments in Tibet

China is offering its robotics industry tens of billions in subsidies and was host to the 2025 World Robot Conference, which wrapped up on Tuesday.

RECOMMENDED

5G arrived in Tibet in 2019, according to Chinese government documents, and the southwestern region reached 1 million users by 2022. With the completion of a 5G base station in the town of Gogmo in late 2023, every district in Tibet was covered, state media reported.

Beyond transmitting live images and tracking data on rare antelope species, Tibet's 5G infrastructure now supports a growing range of AI applications — from small drones that can operate in areas impenetrable to radar, to telemedicine consultations and smart yak herding technologies, according to Chinese state media reports.

China has invested heavily in Tibet, boosting the at times restive region's role in President Xi Jinping's flagship Belt and Road infrastructure initiative by strengthening its trade ties with Central Asia, while also tightening surveillance over its population and extending Beijing's digital footprint towards neighbouring rival India.

RelatedTRT Global - China gifts Tibetan glacier water to climate-threatened Maldives

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan