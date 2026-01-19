Saudi Arabia has welcomed a ceasefire agreement and the integration of the YPG terror group into all civilian and military institutions of the Syrian state, according to the Foreign Ministry.

In a statement reported by the Saudi Press Agency on Monday, the ministry said: “The kingdom welcomes the ceasefire agreement and the integration of the YPG, with all their civilian and military institutions, into the Syrian state.”

The ministry also “praised” the efforts made by the US in reaching the agreement, the agency added.

The statement noted: “We hope the agreement will help strengthen security and stability, build state institutions and apply the rule of law in a way that fulfills the aspirations of the Syrian people for development and prosperity,” the agency continued.