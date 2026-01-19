WORLD
2 min read
Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire and YPG integration in Syria
On Sunday evening, Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa announced a ceasefire and an agreement for the full integration of the YPG terror group into state institutions.
Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire and YPG integration in Syria
Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa announced a ceasefire and an agreement for the full integration of the YPG into state institutions. / Reuters
January 19, 2026

Saudi Arabia has welcomed a ceasefire agreement and the integration of the YPG terror group into all civilian and military institutions of the Syrian state, according to the Foreign Ministry.

In a statement reported by the Saudi Press Agency on Monday, the ministry said: “The kingdom welcomes the ceasefire agreement and the integration of the YPG, with all their civilian and military institutions, into the Syrian state.”

The ministry also “praised” the efforts made by the US in reaching the agreement, the agency added.

The statement noted: “We hope the agreement will help strengthen security and stability, build state institutions and apply the rule of law in a way that fulfills the aspirations of the Syrian people for development and prosperity,” the agency continued.

RECOMMENDED

The kingdom reaffirmed its full support for efforts by the Syrian government to enhance civil peace and preserve Syria’s sovereignty and territorial unity, the statement added.

On Sunday evening, Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa announced a ceasefire and an agreement for the full integration of the terrorist PKK-linked YPG into state institutions.

The announcement followed a military operation launched by the Syrian Army, through which it regained wide areas in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated violations by the YPG of earlier agreements signed with Damascus nearly a year ago.

RelatedTRT World - Syrian president postpones Germany visit amid security developments at home
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Did Seoul send drones into North Korea? Police raid spy agency
Robot dogs to assist Mexican police during 2026 World Cup
Israeli breach of Lebanon ceasefire kills child and three others
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Armenia and US reach civil nuclear deal as Vance visits South Caucasus
UN sounds alarm over $4.6B US dues as cash shortfall threat rises
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
Cuba runs out of jet fuel as Mexico and Russia slam US oil blockade on Caribbean nation
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel