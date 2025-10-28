Israel's plan to annex the occupied West Bank and its latest attack on Gaza show that Tel Aviv has no agenda for peace, Türkiye's communications director said.

"On the contrary, it intends to continue the occupation and genocide. This latest attack has once again laid bare that Israel poses a threat to regional peace and tranquility," Burhanetin Duran stated on X on Tuesday.

Duran called on the global community to demonstrate its resolve in condemning Israel's genocidal policies.

Türkiye will continue to defend the Palestinian cause and stand firmly against oppression, standing with the oppressed, as the voice of justice and humanity, he added.

Orders to violate ceasefire