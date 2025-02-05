When US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from Canada and Mexico and 10 percent tariff on goods from China, he set the cat among the pigeons and sparked a tit-for-tat global trade war.

China responded a couple of days later, slapping a 15 percent tariff on US coal and LNG and 10 percent levies on some other products, effective February 10.

Trump also imposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada but has put off implementing them for a month after urgent talks with the two neighbours. The European Union too has vowed retaliatory measures after Trump threatened the 27-member bloc with similar tariffs.

The US's aggressive strategy marks a significant turning point in global trade, potentially carrying substantial risks, not only for the US but also for the stability of the international economic system.

American economist and Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs voiced serious concerns about these tactics, calling the tariffs “a misguided and detrimental aspect of US statecraft” and cautioning that this protectionist approach is damaging not only to the US but the global economy.

This volatile situation, however, also presents China with a strategic opening to not only expand its influence but potentially redefine the global economic order.

Gamble with high stakes

The US administration's rationale for imposing tariffs is multifaceted. It aims to address trade imbalances, protect domestic industries, and counter what it perceives as unfair trade practices by other nations.

For instance, the US has frequently cited its trade deficit with China, which reached a record $382.9 billion in 2022, as a key justification for its trade policies. It has argued that tariffs are necessary to "level the playing field" and incentivise domestic manufacturing.

However, the efficacy of tariffs in achieving these objectives is highly debatable.

Economic theory and historical evidence suggest that tariffs often provoke retaliatory measures, escalating into trade wars where all involved suffer.

History offers a stark warning: the US's Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of the 1930s, which imposed significant tariffs, triggered a global wave of protectionism with catastrophic consequences.

These included the collapse of international trade, the deterioration of peaceful relations between nations, and ultimately, the descent into world war.

The 2018-2019 China-US trade war also serves as a stark example.

The US imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate with tariffs on American products, including agricultural products like soybeans.

This resulted in increased costs for US consumers on a range of goods, from electronics to clothing, and significantly impacted American farmers who saw their exports to China plummet.

A study by the Federal Reserve, for example, estimated that the trade war reduced US GDP by roughly 0.3 percent. This is equivalent to a loss of $62 billion.

Beyond increased consumer costs and diminished business competitiveness, such actions disrupt intricate global supply chains.

Furthermore, analyses suggest the trade war cost US companies at least $1.7 trillion in stock market value and nearly 300,000 jobs.

Trump’s move to wield tariffs as a primary tool of economic statecraft is a gamble with high stakes. It risks alienating allies, undermining international institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO), and eroding the credibility of the US as a reliable partner in global trade.

The recent trade disputes with the European Union over tariffs on steel and aluminium, for example, have strained transatlantic relations and raised concerns about the future of the global trading system.