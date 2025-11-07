TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s role in developments in Syria 'absolutely critical': UK envoy
The pace of change in Syria, away from conflict, is "very encouraging," says Jill Morris.
Morris said UK and Türkiye are deepening their collaboration to tackle shared challenges amid rising global conflict and polarisation. / AA
November 7, 2025

Jill Morris, the United Kingdom’s envoy to Ankara, has said that Türkiye’s role in developments in Syria has been “absolutely critical,” adding that the UK “pays tribute to the role of Türkiye’s leadership.”

Speaking at the Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul on Friday, Morris said that the pace of change in Syria “away from conflict is very encouraging.”

“We welcome Syrian government steps towards political transition, including holding indirect elections,” she said, noting that transparency and inclusion are essential to win the confidence of the Syrian people.

"Against this backdrop of increasing global conflict and polarisation, the United Kingdom and Türkiye, steadfast NATO allies at either end of the European continent, we're deepening our collaboration to tackle together these shared challenges," she said.

‘Moment of hope’ for Gaza

Turning to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Morris said the world has witnessed a disastrous conflict “that has resulted in unfathomable human suffering.”

“But thankfully, we are now at a moment of hope thanks to the leadership of President Trump and the invaluable role played by Egypt, by Qatar, in developing the Gaza peace deal,” she said.

She said the first stage of a ceasefire offers an opportunity for Palestinians “to begin to build a better future free from conflict,” adding: “So we must now seize this opportunity that the ceasefire provides by developing transitional security arrangements, supporting the reform program.”

Morris said the UK remains committed to supporting Gaza through humanitarian assistance, the deployment of staff to the civil-military coordination centre, and partnership with the international community and the private sector to mobilise investment for reconstruction.

SOURCE:AA
