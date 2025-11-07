Jill Morris, the United Kingdom’s envoy to Ankara, has said that Türkiye’s role in developments in Syria has been “absolutely critical,” adding that the UK “pays tribute to the role of Türkiye’s leadership.”

Speaking at the Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul on Friday, Morris said that the pace of change in Syria “away from conflict is very encouraging.”

“We welcome Syrian government steps towards political transition, including holding indirect elections,” she said, noting that transparency and inclusion are essential to win the confidence of the Syrian people.

"Against this backdrop of increasing global conflict and polarisation, the United Kingdom and Türkiye, steadfast NATO allies at either end of the European continent, we're deepening our collaboration to tackle together these shared challenges," she said.

