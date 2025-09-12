US
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Missouri is the third American state to take up mid-decade redistricting in an emerging national battle for partisan advantage ahead of 2026 midterm elections.
Redistricting plan, which passed 21-11, would break up Fifth Congressional District currently represented by Democratic US Rep. Emanuel Cleaver. / AP
September 12, 2025

Missouri Republicans have handed President Donald Trump a political victory, giving final legislative approval to a redistricting plan that could help Republicans win an additional US House seat in next year's elections.

The Senate vote on Friday sends the redistricting plan to Republican Governor Mike Kehoe for his expected signature to make it law. But opponents immediately announced a referendum petition that, if successful, could force a statewide vote on the new map.

Missouri is the third state to take up mid-decade redistricting in an emerging national battle for partisan advantage ahead of the midterm elections.

Republican lawmakers in Texas passed a new US House map last month aimed at helping their party win five additional seats.

Democratic lawmakers in California countered with their own redistricting plan aimed at winning five more seats, but it still needs voter approval.

Each seat could be critical, because Democrats need to gain just three seats to win control of the House, which would allow them to obstruct Trump's agenda and launch investigations into him.

Segregation line between Black, white residents

Trump is trying to stave off a historic trend in which the president's party typically loses seats in midterm elections.

Republicans currently hold six of Missouri's eight US House seats.

The revised map passed the state House earlier this week as the focal point of a special session called by Kehoe.

Missouri's revised map targets a seat held by Democratic US Representative Emanuel Cleaver by shaving off portions of his Kansas City district and stretching the rest of it into Republican-heavy rural areas.

The plan reduces the number of Black and minority residents in Cleaver's district, partly by creating a dividing line along a street that Cleaver said had been a historical segregation line between Black and white residents.

Cleaver, who was Kansas City's first Black mayor, has served in Congress for over 20 years. He won reelection with over 60 percent of the vote in both 2024 and 2022 under districts adopted by the Republican-led state Legislature after the 2020 census.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
