POLITICS
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Myanmar's former military junta chief elected president by parliament
Former junta chief Min Aung Hlaing secures the presidency in Myanmar, consolidating power during ongoing conflicts and accusations of crimes against humanity.
Myanmar's former military junta chief elected president by parliament
Min Aung Hlaing becomes Myanmar’s newly elected president. [File photo] / AP
April 3, 2026

Myanmar’s former military junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was elected the country’s 11th president on Friday after winning more than half the votes in parliament.

Lawmakers in the Union Parliament in the capital Nay Pyi Taw backed Min, 69, securing his victory in the presidential election, Xinhua News reported.

Min served as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, known as the Tatmadaw, from 2011 until stepping down in March to run for the presidency.

He was succeeded by former intelligence chief Ye Win Oo, who assumed the role earlier this week.

Min has effectively ruled Myanmar since leading a military coup in 2021 that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The takeover led to the dissolution of her National League for Democracy party and intensified an ongoing civil war.

Following five years in power, Min oversaw a three-phase election process beginning in late December that resulted in a victory for pro-military parties, including the Union Solidarity and Development Party.

RelatedTRT World - Myanmar junta leader receives vice-presidential nomination, shifts toward civilian power
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Persecution of Rohingya

The new parliament convened for its first session on March 16.

During his tenure as military chief, Myanmar faced international condemnation over the persecution of the predominantly Muslim Rohingya minority.

A military campaign launched in 2017 forced more than 1 million Rohingya to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.

In November 2024, International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan sought an arrest warrant for Min, saying there were “reasonable grounds to believe” he bore responsibility for crimes against humanity, including deportation and persecution of the Rohingya.

In 2019, Gambia filed a case at the International Court of Justice accusing Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya.

RelatedTRT World - Junta air strikes kill at least 26 civilians in Myanmar’s Arakan, Sagaing regions
SOURCE:AA
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