Myanmar’s former military junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was elected the country’s 11th president on Friday after winning more than half the votes in parliament.

Lawmakers in the Union Parliament in the capital Nay Pyi Taw backed Min, 69, securing his victory in the presidential election, Xinhua News reported.

Min served as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, known as the Tatmadaw, from 2011 until stepping down in March to run for the presidency.

He was succeeded by former intelligence chief Ye Win Oo, who assumed the role earlier this week.

Min has effectively ruled Myanmar since leading a military coup in 2021 that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The takeover led to the dissolution of her National League for Democracy party and intensified an ongoing civil war.

Following five years in power, Min oversaw a three-phase election process beginning in late December that resulted in a victory for pro-military parties, including the Union Solidarity and Development Party.