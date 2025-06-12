WORLD
2 min read
German defence minister visits Ukraine for talks on weapons support
During his visit, Defense Minister Pistorius reaffirms support to help Kiev defend itself and strengthen its position in talks with Russia.
German defence minister visits Ukraine for talks on weapons support
Germany is Ukraine's second-biggest military backer after the United States. / Photo: AFP / AFP
June 12, 2025

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kieon Thursday to discuss further weapons aid for Ukraine as efforts to end the three-year conflict with Russia faced headwinds and Moscow's forces ramped up bombardments.

Russia and Ukraine met for peace talks in Istanbul earlier this month in a renewed push to settle the conflict, which began in February 2022.

The two sides disagree over issues including territorial concessions and the prospect of Ukraine's future NATO membership, however, and fighting has raged on, with a Russian drone attack killing six people in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on Wednesday.

"The purpose of the trip is mainly to demonstrate ... that Germany, that the new federal government, continues to stand by Ukraine in the current situation, which has not become any easier," Pistorius told journalists upon his arrival in Kiev.

He added he would speak about more weapons support from Germany and European nations.

RECOMMENDED

Pistorius said ahead of his departure that Germany was doing everything it can to allow Ukraine to defend itself and to strengthen its position in any negotiations with Russia.

Germany is Ukraine's second-biggest military backer after the United States, whose commitment to Kiev has been called into question, putting pressure on Europe to step up.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who has already travelled to Kiev and hosted Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy in Berlin since taking office in May, recently gave Ukraine the green light for "long-range fire" with weapons supplied by Germany and others, angering Moscow.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models