Iran’s armed forces reiterated on Thursday that they control the strategic Strait of Hormuz and will not allow the US or other countries involved in recent attacks on Iran to pass through the vital waterway.

“Without any doubt or negligence, the Strait of Hormuz is under the wise management of the brave naval forces of the Revolutionary Guards. American aggressors and their partners have no right to pass through here,” said the Khatam al Anbiya Central Headquarters, a unit responsible for overseeing military operations.

Iran said it had effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz in early March 2026 in retaliation for joint US–Israeli military strikes on its territory, warning that any ships attempting passage would be targeted.

The closure has severely disrupted commercial traffic through the vital waterway, which normally handles around 20 percent of the world’s energy shipments, causing oil prices to reach $120 per barrel.

In an attempt to prevent the closure, the US revealed that it had targeted and destroyed multiple Iranian naval vessels, including at least 16 minelaying ships, near the strategic passage.

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