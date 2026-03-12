Iran’s armed forces reiterated on Thursday that they control the strategic Strait of Hormuz and will not allow the US or other countries involved in recent attacks on Iran to pass through the vital waterway.
“Without any doubt or negligence, the Strait of Hormuz is under the wise management of the brave naval forces of the Revolutionary Guards. American aggressors and their partners have no right to pass through here,” said the Khatam al Anbiya Central Headquarters, a unit responsible for overseeing military operations.
Iran said it had effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz in early March 2026 in retaliation for joint US–Israeli military strikes on its territory, warning that any ships attempting passage would be targeted.
The closure has severely disrupted commercial traffic through the vital waterway, which normally handles around 20 percent of the world’s energy shipments, causing oil prices to reach $120 per barrel.
In an attempt to prevent the closure, the US revealed that it had targeted and destroyed multiple Iranian naval vessels, including at least 16 minelaying ships, near the strategic passage.
Ships continue to be attacked
Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a container ship was struck by an “unknown object” about 65 kilometres north of Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates, causing a small fire on board.
In a statement, the UKMTO said the vessel’s captain reported that the container ship had been hit by an unidentified object and that a small fire broke out onboard. The full extent of the damage could not be determined due to the darkness.
The organisation added that all crew members were safe and that no environmental impact had been reported so far.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, according to the statement, which also advised ships in the area to navigate with caution and report any suspicious activity to the UKMTO.
Iran also hit a Thai‑registered commercial ship in the strait, where several crew members were trapped on the vessel, prompting a protest from Bangkok.