South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung arrived in China on Sunday, eager to boost economic ties with Seoul's largest trading partner while keeping a lid on potentially explosive issues such as Taiwan.

Lee is the first South Korean leader to visit Beijing in six years and his four-day trip comes less than a week after China carried out massive military drills around Taiwan, the self-ruled island it claims as part of its territory.

The exercise, featuring missiles, fighter jets, navy ships and coastguard vessels, drew a chorus of international condemnation that Seoul has notably declined to join.

Lee, accompanied by a delegation of business and tech leaders, hopes to expand economic cooperation in meetings with President Xi Jinping and other top officials.

And he hopes to possibly harness China's clout over North Korea to support his bid to improve ties with Pyongyang.

Hours before Lee departed for Beijing, Seoul's military said the North had fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan — its first test of the year.

Seoul has for decades trodden a fine line between China, its top trading partner, and the United States, its chief defence guarantor.

But Kang Jun-young, a professor at Seoul's Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, said Beijing was now seeking to draw South Korea away from Washington's sphere of influence.

"China views South Korea as the weakest link at a time when trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan is strengthening," he told AFP.

Lee has deftly stayed on the sidelines since a nasty spat erupted between Beijing and Tokyo late last year, triggered by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's suggestion that Japan could intervene militarily if China attacks Taiwan.

"Taking sides only worsens tensions," he told journalists last month.

And he has long dodged questions about whether Seoul would intervene in the event of a conflict over Taiwan, which Beijing has not ruled out using force to seize.

Lee said in an interview with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Friday that he "clearly affirms" that "respecting the 'one-China' principle and maintaining peace and stability in Northeast Asia, including in the Taiwan Strait, are very important".