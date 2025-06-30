BIZTECH
Trade talks with US resume after Canada rescinds tech tax: Canadian PM
Carney and Trump agree to resume negotiations.
US President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney talk during a family photo at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, June 16, 2025. / Reuters
June 30, 2025

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said trade talks with US have resumed after Canada rescinded its plan to tax US technology firms.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he was suspending trade talks with Canada over its plans to continue with its tax on technology firms, which he called “a direct and blatant attack on our country”.

The Canadian government says “in anticipation” of a trade deal “Canada would rescind” the Digital Serves Tax.

Carney’s office said Carney and Trump have agreed to resume negotiations.

Trump, in a post on his social media network last Friday, said Canada had just informed the US that it was sticking to its plan to impose the digital services tax, which applies to Canadian and foreign businesses that engage with online users in Canada.

The tax was set to go into effect Monday.

SOURCE:AP
