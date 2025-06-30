Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said trade talks with US have resumed after Canada rescinded its plan to tax US technology firms.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he was suspending trade talks with Canada over its plans to continue with its tax on technology firms, which he called “a direct and blatant attack on our country”.

The Canadian government says “in anticipation” of a trade deal “Canada would rescind” the Digital Serves Tax.

Carney’s office said Carney and Trump have agreed to resume negotiations.