India has defended its energy policy as serving the interests of its citizens after US President Donald Trump claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that the South Asian country would stop buying oil from Russia.

While New Delhi neither confirmed nor denied any policy shift, Moscow expressed confidence that its energy partnership with India would continue, calling the cooperation economically sound and mutually beneficial.

"It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement on Thursday.

"Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously defended buying oil from Russia, a historic partner of India, despite Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Trump, in August, raised tariffs on Indian exports to the United States to 50 percent, with Trump's aides accusing India of fuelling the war in Ukraine.

"Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy," Jaiswal added.

"This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions."

India, one of the world's largest crude oil importers, relies on foreign suppliers for more than 85 percent of its oil needs.

New Delhi traditionally relied on Middle East nations.

But since 2022, it shifted sharply toward discounted Russian crude, taking advantage of a buyer's market created by Western bans on Moscow's exports.

"Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement," Jaiswal said.

"This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing."

Russia confident energy partnership will continue

Meanwhile, Russia said on Thursday it was confident its energy partnership with India would continue.