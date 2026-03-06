The European Commission has said that Turkish goods and components would be considered “Made in EU” under a proposed industrial policy initiative, allowing them to qualify for certain public subsidies and auctions within the bloc.

The move reflects the EU’s intention to maintain close trade and industrial ties with Türkiye.

The development comes in the wake of the Industrial Accelerator Act, which would introduce a “Made in EU” requirement for public procurement and state aid programmes aimed at strengthening the bloc’s industrial base.

Officials say the initiative seeks to support European manufacturing and counter what the EU views as unfair global competition.

European industries, particularly sectors such as clean technologies, cement, steel and aluminium, have been under pressure, especially from Chinese producers.

Under the plan, the EU intends to use public procurement programmes, subsidies and tenders to increase demand for low-carbon and strategically important industrial products manufactured in Europe.

Related TRT World - Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner

EU plan boosts Turkish auto exports

The EU and Türkiye are linked through a Customs Union and the proposal provides certain clarifications and assurances for Turkish companies operating in Europe and for goods imported from Türkiye.